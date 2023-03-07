LeBron James is still out for the foreseeable future for the Los Angeles Lakers. It has been Anthony Davis who has been carrying this team over the past few games, and at this point, he could use all the help he can get. D’Angelo Russell appears to be on the mend, and LA obviously needs him back as soon as possible, especially with a marquee matchup coming up on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. As such, the big question in the minds of Lakers fans everywhere is this: Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers currently have Russell listed as questionable to play due to a right ankle sprain. This is the same injury that has kept Russell out for the past five games.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it is worth noting that this is the first time Russell has been upgraded to questionable after being tagged as out for the previous contests. There is still a big chance he ends up watching from the sidelines on Tuesday, but the silver lining here is that as it appears, D’Angelo Russell is getting close to returning.

If Russell ends up sitting out again, he will join LeBron and Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) on the shelf. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, will still be without Ja Morant as the embattled All-Star continues to serve out his team-mandated suspension. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke also won’t be available due to respective injuries.

However, with regard to the question, is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably not.