Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder had a forgettable performance in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored just seven points — on 3-for-6 shooting from the field — and dished out three assists in a game the Lakers went on to win by a final score of 111-101. Still, when Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Grizzlies re-visit the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night to play the Lakers, every Lakers fan under the sun will want to know: Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies?

Dennis Schroder injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have Schroder listed as probable for Monday’s showdown with right Achilles soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, LeBron James (right foot soreness) is also probable to play for Los Angeles.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dennis Schroder, 29, is in his 10th year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 66 appearances this season (50 starts).

The German native struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Schroder’s 32.9% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2017-18 season.

Expect the Lakers to beat the Grizzlies at home on Monday, regardless of if Schroder is in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies have struggled on the road all year, as they finished the regular season with a 16-25 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.