Dennis Schroder is no star, but he’s been an important part of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ rotation in their NBA Playoffs opening-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. He hasn’t been playing his best basketball of late, which could have something to do with an Achilles injury he has been dealing with. In this light, the fans want to know: Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Grizzlies?

Dennis Schroder injury status vs. Grizzlies

The good news for Lakers fans is that there appears to be no cause for concern on the Schroder front. He may be banged up, but he is still fully expected to play on Wednesday night. This is after the 29-year-old was listed as probable to play in Game 5.

It is also worth noting that Schroder has come into the first four games of the series with a similar injury status. However, he has played in all four contests in spite of the knock. The same should be the case on Wednesday night.

In other injury news, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been listed as probable as well, which only means that LA’s two superstars should be available to play too. After all, this could potentially be the last game of this first-round series if the Lakers are able to secure a victory in Memphis.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is that he probably will.