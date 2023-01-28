At least by his standards, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James had a hard time finding the bottom of the net against the Spurs on Wednesday. He scored just 20 points on 8-for-20 shooting from the field in the 113-104 Lakers win, his lowest point total since November 4th, when he finished with a season-low 17 against the Jazz. Still, when the Lakers visit Boston to play Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rival Celtics on Saturday night, every Lakers fan will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

LeBron James injury status vs. Celtics

The Lakers have James listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with left ankle soreness, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo. Lonnie Walker (left knee tendinitis) is also questionable to play for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is probable, and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) will remain out.

James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 39 appearances this season. James is rebounding the ball at a very high level thus far in 2022-23 — his current 8.5 rebounds average is his best since the 2018-19 campaign, his first year in Los Angeles.

It’s hard to believe that James will sit out Saturday’s game, a nationally televised contest against, historically, one of his biggest rivals and the team with the best record in the league — but anything is possible considering his injury status. So, with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.