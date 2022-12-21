By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Due to left foot soreness, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook missed Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Without their spark plug off the bench, the Lakers lost convincingly on the road by a final score of 130-104. So when Los Angeles takes the court in Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday night, Lakers fans will want to know: Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Is Lakers’ Russell Westbrook playing vs. Kings?

The Lakers have officially ruled out Westbrook against the Kings.

Westbrook was initially listed as questionable to play Wednesday as he still has soreness in his left foot, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell. Additionally, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been listed as probable, Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) doubtful, and Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson both ruled out.

Westbrook, 34, is in his 15th year in the NBA and his second as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 28 appearances this season. Westbrook is struggling to score the ball efficiently thus far, as the California native is converting just 40.0% of his field goal attempts, the second-worst percentage of his career. His efficiency struggles have carried over to behind the three-point arc, too — Westbrook is shooting 27.1% on threes.

With Westbrook sitting out for the second straight game, don’t count on Los Angeles to be able to come away with a victory. After all, the team will already be without two of its top four players, Davis and Reeves, regardless of whether Westbrook plays.