‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game

The Los Angeles Lakers finally grabbed their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday night, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5. Following the win, Anthony Davis spoke about what it took for his team to finally find a positive result but he also dropped a rather concerning truth bomb on his back, which is clearly still bothering him.

Via Streamable:

“Gotta keep doing what I’m doing. The back was killing me tonight but I’m just trying to do all that I can do to help the team get a win. If it means fighting through it, then I’ll fight through it. Got two days in between games to get it right for New Orleans on Wednesday, so I’m gonna make sure I do all I can.”

If you’re a Lakers fan, this is not what you want to hear from Anthony Davis just six games into the season, especially after he played just 40 contests in 2021-22. There will come a certain point where his back won’t be able to take the wear and tear anymore. That’s if it’s actually a serious injury or just soreness.

At this point, we don’t know what the deal is. But, it’s far from comforting to hear AD saying that. Pain or not though, he went toe to toe with Nikola Jokic, scoring 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. The Lakers actually looked solid on both ends of the floor and even shot 43% from three-point land. That made a big difference. It also appears Russell Westbrook’s new role coming off the bench might work after all.

Ultimately though, Anthony Davis must be healthy if LA is going to turn this ship around. Let’s hope he can get the proper treatment and overcome this back ailment.