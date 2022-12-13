By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video created in collaboration with Beats didn’t go unnoticed. Several of his NBA peers, including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, absolutely loved it and the message it sends to all fathers out there.

In the said video, the Lakers forward opened up about how the arrival of his eldest son, Bronny James, changed his life forever. While he knew he’s a good basketball player, LeBron admitted he was afraid since he didn’t know if he’s going to be a good father.

The clip, which has since gone viral on various social media platforms, also showed LeBron and Bronny’s relationship through the years. It was definitely an impactful piece, and all fathers can relate when LeBron said, “And as you grew, so did I.”

On the comments section of his Instagram post, Tatum, Young and several others took the time to react and share their praises for James.

Jayson Tatum wrote “This fire,” while Trae Young had similar sentiments as he shared, “Goals. Fire bro.”

Rudy Gay also chimed in and commented clapping emojis to give his salute to LeBron. Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent and business partner also commented and said, “This is what it’s about!!!”

LeBron James has always been a dedicated father. While he grew up not having one, he has made sure that his kids won’t experience the same thing. He has been a great role model on and off the court, which is why many have nothing but respect for him and what he has done.

As his kids grow, James never ceases to support them in any way he can. And true enough, he continues to be an inspiration for many.