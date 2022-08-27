Earlier this month, Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss had her Twitter account hacked by someone who thought that it would be a good idea to scam Buss’ followers with a wild PS5 proposition. The majority of Twitterverse knew it wasn’t Jeanie, though, and they decided to have a bit of fun with it. Unfortunately, not everyone on the mean streets of Twitter saw through the malicious scam.

For context, here’s the original tweet from Buss’ account, which was hacked at that time. They were selling a PS5 for $540 with the promise of donating the proceeds to charity. As mentioned previously, some witty users decided to ride with it by mocking the scammer:

Jeanie Buss’s twitter really got hacked and look at this amazing interaction 🤣 “I’ll take on Westbrook’s contract as well if you include SpiderMan” 😭 pic.twitter.com/QZUupCnWkW — Kicks (@kicks) August 2, 2022

Buss later confirmed via the Lakers’ official account that she was indeed hacked. She made it abundantly clear that users should not transact with the scammers:

“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account." – Jeanie Buss — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 2, 2022

Sadly, at least one person fell for the scam and he ended up paying the $540 to the hacker. He obviously didn’t get a PS5 back. What he did get, though, was some sympathy from Jeanie Buss as well as a full refund:

my friend fell for @JeanieBuss PS5 hacker the other day and Jeanie sent her the $ back 🥹💜💛 pic.twitter.com/y336lVZPej — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 26, 2022

That’s a classy move from the Lakers governor. She didn’t have to give the money back since she was actually also victimized by the hacker herself. Buss did it right by the user, though, and her gesture was clearly appreciated.

I guess the lesson here is that you don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Then again, most of us probably knew that already.