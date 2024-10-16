When the Los Angeles Lakers took a look at their 2020 title, Jeanie Buss applauded a gritty Lakers team. Following the title win, every Lakers player received a championship ring. However, they were unable to celebrate in a grand way due to COVID-19. Nearly five years later, players like Dwight Howard, Danny Green, and Rajon Rondo are only a few of the players who retired since.

Without a celebration, some players won't get the chance to see what it's all about. However, they might celebrate after all. Buss alluded to a possible 2020 championship celebration on Dwight Howard's podcast.

With it being nearly five years since the last championship, it might seem out of date. The last legitimate chance to throw a parade would have been the 2021 or 2023 seasons. In 2021, the Lakers were poised to go back to the Finals and win it all. However, the Phoenix Suns put a stop to that within six games. Two years later, Los Angeles made it to the Western Conference Finals unexpectedly. Despite the achievement, they were quickly swept by the Denver Nuggets.

Although Buss might have planned to combine two potential championship celebrations into one, that didn't happen. Also a loaded Western Conference makes matters more difficult.

Could Jeanie Buss and the Lakers pull a 2020 title celebration?

It might leave a sour taste in the mouths of NBA fans everywhere. Regardless, the Lakers never had an appropriate celebration. After all, teams like the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Milwaukee Bucks had championship celebrations while COVID-19 persisted. Typically, every championship team has a celebration, so it might only seem right for Los Angeles to have one.

However, the time might be too late for the franchise. Usually, a franchise could celebrate a year or two after something tragic happens. Unless the Lakers plan to win a championship this upcoming season, they'll need to do something.

Or, they can always host a private celebration. As mentioned earlier, a chunk of the key pieces have retired from the NBA or basketball as a whole. Getting those people back together might not be the easiest thing to do. Still, Lakers fans expect winning and seeing a celebration, whether private or public, could rejuvenate the quest for an 18th championship.

After all, the Boston Celtics surpassed the Lakers with their 18th championship last season. Hosting a celebration could also reignite that rivalry amidst a conquest to one-up the Celtics once again.