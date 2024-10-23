As NBA analysts and former players comment on watching the Los Angeles Lakers’ second-round pick, Bronny James, make his league debut on Tuesday, Jeff Teague delivers his firm take on the debacle. The last thing Lakers superstar LeBron James and Bronny wanted was a media circus surrounding the NBA’s first father-son duo making history, which Teague believes won’t sit well with some of James’ teammates.

However, Teague doesn’t think Bronny checking into a close game in the second quarter will be something Lakers fans should get used to throughout 2024-25, per the latest episode of his Club 520 Podcast.

“I like the way they did it, and I like the fact that they got it over with because he’s not going to play no more. It’s pretty much over for his chances unless they’re getting blown out or they’re blowing somebody out.”

Then, Teague and his co-host pointed to players who will be annoyed with Bronny receiving more playing time than them, such as his teammate Cam Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Or, a fellow rookie on the opposing Timberwolves named Rob Dillingham, the league’s eighth overall pick, was a five-star recruit before his lone season at Kentucky.

“Cam Reddish was one of the coldest people coming out of high school. Now he goes to a situation where he’s playing behind Bronny. He’s playing behind Knecht, who’s a rookie, all these guys.”

Then, Teague’s co-host, Bishop Henn, mentioned Dillingham.

“I’m not going to lie if I’m Rob Dillingham. I know Jeff played in the league, so I get it, but Bronny getting in the game before me, bro, I’m tight,” Henn said. “[That’s] natural human instincts. So, if he’s mad, I understand it, bro. No way, Bronny. I get it’s the moment for the clicks, but bro, sub me in, too, coach.”

Then, social media had fun at Reddish's expense.

“Imagine being Cam Reddish. You’re a 5-star recruit. You play at Duke. You get drafted in the lottery. Then you bounce around the league, in part because you want to be the guy. You land in LA where they need a versatile 2-way wing, and then Bronny shows up,” one user posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

Even Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal had strong advice for Bronny after Los Angeles’ 110-103 season-opening victory against the Timberwolves.

LeBron James on avoiding Bronny James’ debut ‘circus’

Jeff Teague watched Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny James’ debut cause the circus the future Hall of Fame forward was trying to avoid for his son. However, it didn’t take away from the surreal moment between the two.

“I don’t know that it’s actually going to hit the both of us for a little minute, where we really get to sit back and go, oh, that’s crazy. But in the moment, we still had a job to do when we checked in,” LeBron said. “We wasn’t trying to make it a circus. We wasn’t trying to make it about us. We wanted to make it about the team.”

The Lakers will look to go 2-0 in their following game against the Suns.