Luka Doncic is not yet ready to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut, but it is a new era of LA hoops just the same. While many fans extol the long-term impact of this trade, dealing away Anthony Davis unquestionably leaves the team defensively vulnerable in the present.

Both Davis and Max Christie, who are now members of the Dallas Mavericks, contributed on both ends of the floor. The Lakers (28-19) must quickly replicate that physicality, either via a trade or in-house, if they are going to outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder and the rest of the Western Conference this season.

First-year head coach JJ Redick recognizes the adjustment period that will follow in the aftermath of the NBA's wildest trade, but he is trusting his squad's collective effort to push them through it.

“We have to be great with our shifts, we have to be a team defense,” the former shooting guard and analyst told TNT's Jared Greenberg during Tuesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (28-21). “AD cleaned up a lot of stuff for us, Max was great on the ball. {But} it takes five guys to guard in this NBA.”

Lakers have to stay active and aggressive

Worrying about guarding is a much less strenuous task when the Lakers are red-hot from the field. They are throttling the Clippers at time of print, converting 13-of-28 attempts from beyond the 3-point line and shooting almost 55 percent overall. Dominant offense can force opponents to push the pace on the other end, opening themselves up for turnovers and sloppy possessions.

LeBron James is maintaining his high-usage role, cruising toward another triple-double. Austin Reaves is carving the defense with his deft playmaking, Rui Hachimura is asserting himself more on offense and Jaxson Hayes is holding down the fort inside (six rebounds and two blocks). Of course, Redick will still need his guys to consistently gel on defense.

Even when Luka Doncic enters the fray, the Lakers are probably not going to be able to shoot their way out of whatever adversity stands in front of them. They rank 18th in 3-point percentage (35.6). A balanced attack is essential.

JJ Redick will make his assessments and try to figure out how the team can best schematically press on without Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Thus far, though, the new-look Los Angeles Lakers are stifling the Clippers on the road. They led 98-75 after three quarters.