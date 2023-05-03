A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Joel Embiid has finally bagged that elusive MVP trophy, as he just got won the prestigious award for being the NBA’s best player of the 2022-23 NBA season. At the same time, that personal victory of the Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man also marks the end of an incredible run by future basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward did not receive a single MVP vote for the first time in his legendary NBA career, as pointed out by HoopsHype.

Normally, this isn’t much news for a 38-year-old NBA player, but LeBron James isn’t just your ordinary senior citizen in the league. Even at his age, James continues to be a relevant and major member of the Lakers, who have reached the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, thanks in part to the ageless brilliance of the four-time NBA MVP.

Although LeBron James has lost a step or two, he remains a player to reckon with on the floor. He finished the 2022-23 NBA regular season with averages of 28.9 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per outing.

When he first arrived in the NBA in the 2003-04 season, LeBron James immediately lived up to the hype and even came in ninth in the MVP voting with 11.0 points. That season, Kevin Garnett won MVP with Tim Duncan and Jermaine O’Neal finishing second and third, respectively.

Last season, LeBron James barely extended his MVP votes streak when he received just a point in the voting.

James won the NBA MVP in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.