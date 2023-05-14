Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like Los Angeles Lakers rising star Austin Reaves has a couple of new fans in Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

Reaves had the two celebrities–who have been rumored to be dating–really hyped up on Friday during their Game 6 showdown with the Golden State Warriors. Midway through the second quarter of the contest, Reaves had a one-vs-one moment with Curry where he absolutely cooked the Dubs sharpshooter.

Not only did the 24-year-old embarrass Stephen Curry with an epic crossover, but he also added salt to the wound by pulling off the and-1 against the superstar. Curry was clearly frustrated following the play, knowing he got completely outclassed during that particular moment.

Austin Reaves crossed Steph Curry and got the and-1 on him 🔥pic.twitter.com/AJrgS5eR1X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Lakers fans in attendance at Crypto.com Arena went crazy over that play from Austin Reaves, though it’s easy to say that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny loved it the most considering their reactions.

Even better, when Reaves drained the halfcourt buzzer-beater at halftime, the two lost it and were really hyped.

Reaves certainly deserves plenty of credit for his performance on Friday. He was sensational right from the start, simply taking over and playing with poise and confidence. He finished with 23 points, five rebounds and six assists in the Lakers’ 122-101 win, earning him praises from Trae Young and sparking a lovefest from other NBA fans.

Aside from Kendall and Bad Bunny, we’re pretty sure Reaves got a whole new legion of fans following his epic Game 6 display.