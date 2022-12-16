By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are dreaming big. They supposedly want to pair LeBron James with another superstar, which could come in the form of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, or Damian Lillard.

NBA Twitter was not having any of this so-called dream scenario for the Lakers, and the keyboard warriors went in hard on LA for it:

The Lakers would like to trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, or Bradley Beal https://t.co/kpaMWvACYh — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 16, 2022

“At least we’ll get the 100th interview in which Damian Lillard explains why he doesn’t want to leave Portland because of this.” – @RKallandhttps://t.co/0S6Cl8g9eC — Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 16, 2022

lol Why not get Giannis and Jokic also?!? https://t.co/Q6IrF5M5GS — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 16, 2022

Yeah and I “have interest” in Lori Harvey https://t.co/YcPDOUMsL6 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 16, 2022

Wow big BREAKING report that the Lakers are interested in superstar player folks this is interesting stuff — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) December 16, 2022

What, no Giannis, Luka or Jokić while we're at it? https://t.co/VNcB9ZEmGz — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) December 16, 2022

You have to note that these aren’t just your random Twitter users either. The above tweets come from respected reporters from in and around the league, which simply speak volumes of the possibility of any of these trades actually going down.

If these rumors are true then the Lakers have probably taken the mindset of, “if you’re going to dream, then you might as well dream big.” The folks on the mean streets of Twitter, however, were quick to call them out for doing so.

All jokes aside, the Lakers are still fully expected to be active in the trade market in the coming weeks and months. They may not get their hands on a Durant, Beal, or Lillard, but it would be a surprise if LA ends up with the same roster once the February trade deadline passes.

Anthony Davis has been playing like an absolute beast this season and it’s no secret that LeBron’s window is closing. As such, it is clear that the Lakers must do something to make sure that they won’t go and waste another year.