According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are dreaming big. They supposedly want to pair LeBron James with another superstar, which could come in the form of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, or Damian Lillard.

NBA Twitter was not having any of this so-called dream scenario for the Lakers, and the keyboard warriors went in hard on LA for it:

You have to note that these aren’t just your random Twitter users either. The above tweets come from respected reporters from in and around the league, which simply speak volumes of the possibility of any of these trades actually going down.

If these rumors are true then the Lakers have probably taken the mindset of, “if you’re going to dream, then you might as well dream big.” The folks on the mean streets of Twitter, however, were quick to call them out for doing so.

All jokes aside, the Lakers are still fully expected to be active in the trade market in the coming weeks and months. They may not get their hands on a Durant, Beal, or Lillard, but it would be a surprise if LA ends up with the same roster once the February trade deadline passes.

Anthony Davis has been playing like an absolute beast this season and it’s no secret that LeBron’s window is closing. As such, it is clear that the Lakers must do something to make sure that they won’t go and waste another year.