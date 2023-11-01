The Los Angeles Lakers face a tough test tonight as they go one-on-one with same city rival in the Clippers, but they could be without two key pieces in the rotation. Both Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura have the chance to be out for the game according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports.

Vincent is listed as “doubtful” with “left knee soreness” for the Lakers tonight as he's played in every game so far this season, averaging six points, one rebound, and three assists per game. Hachimura on the other hand will not play against the Clippers as he's dealing with a contusion in his left eye that will keep him out for the second straight game. Hachimura has averaged eight points and three rebounds so far in the season

The Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract as he was a part of the success the Miami Heat had in the postseason which drove them to the NBA Finals. Having walked from the Heat to the Lake Show, it's been a disappointing start for his stint so far, even though the season is still young. He's shooting a measly seven percent from three-point range and 39 percent from the field.

Even though the two's statistics don't jump out the page, they are still vital pieces to the Lakers. Especially against the Clippers, it would be better if the Lakers were at full health since the Los Angeles rival has had the upper hand.

In the past five seasons since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have joined the Clippers, they've beaten the Lakers with a record of 13-2. Lakers could close the gap this season as besides tonight's game, they meet three other times this season.