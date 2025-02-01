The Los Angeles Lakers (27-19) continue their six-game road trip with a matchup against the New York Knicks (32-16) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ABC, the Lakers upgraded forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Gabe Vincent to probable on the latest injury report.

Finney-Smith is dealing with a right shoulder contusion, while Vincent is listed with a left knee contusion. Finney-Smith last appeared in the Lakers' 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, a game in which Anthony Davis exited early with an abdominal strain. The veteran forward finished with three points, three rebounds, and five fouls in 19 minutes.

Vincent’s last appearance came in the Lakers’ 118-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors last Saturday, which capped off their NBA Rivals Week with an undefeated record. He contributed seven points, one rebound, and one assist in the win.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent’s injury status vs. Knicks

With both Finney-Smith and Vincent listed as probable, the Lakers will likely determine their final availability closer to game time.

Since acquiring Finney-Smith in a late-December trade that sent D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, the Lakers have seen notable improvements. In the 15 games following the trade, Los Angeles ranks 11th in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating. On the season, the Lakers currently rank 13th in offensive rating and 21st in defensive rating.

Finney-Smith has played in 12 games since joining the Lakers, averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range in 23.2 minutes per game.

Vincent has stayed relatively healthy this season, appearing in 39 games after being limited to just 11 last year. He is averaging 4.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers enter Saturday’s matchup having won seven of their last 10 games, climbing in the Western Conference standings as they continue their push toward playoff positioning.

Lakers rule out Cam Reddish

In addition to Finney-Smith and Vincent’s potential return, the Lakers have ruled out Cam Reddish for personal reasons. Reddish has played in 31 games this season, averaging 3.3 points, two rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 43% from the field in 18.1 minutes per contest. In his last outing against Philadelphia, he recorded five points, one rebound, and one steal.

The Knicks, who currently sit third in the Eastern Conference, have been dominant at home, posing a tough challenge for a Lakers team looking to cap off their road trip with a strong finish.