With the Los Angeles Lakers not advancing in the knockout round of the NBA Cup, they've been able to get extra rest, just like a lot of other teams. During their downtime, the Lakers were paid a visit by Oz the Mentalist, who comes to different sports teams throughout the season and surprises them with his mind tricks.

For the Lakers, he used Rui Hachimura, Bronny James, Anthony Davis, Christian Koloko, D'Angelo Russell, and Cam Reddish for his tricks, and after every segment, the players couldn't believe what was happening.

There were a lot of laughs to go around the room, and it may have been a good activity for the Lakers to do as they try to keep their minds fresh for when they get back in action. One thing that was noticeable in the video was LeBron James not being present, but it makes sense after head coach JJ Redick announced that he was away from the team for personal reasons.

LeBron James away from Lakers for personal reasons

LeBron James doesn't have an injury, but he has been away from the team for personal reasons, according to JJ Redick. The Lakers' next game is on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it is uncertain is James will be available for the game. Some good news is that Austin Reaves came back to practice after missing the past few games, and it will interesting to see if he returns against the Timberwolves.

James has been in the news recently after trade rumors have been brought up with him and the Golden State Warriors again. With the Lakers in limbo this season and James still playing at a high level, people think there could be a chance he leaves to go to a team that's championship-ready. The Warriors were a team that called about James last season, but Rich Paul and the Lakers let it be known that he was not available and he's staying on the Lakers.

If James did want a trade or the Lakers wanted to trade him, it would come down to his decision since he has a no-trade clause on his contract. It doesn't seem like James is going anywhere, as he wants the Lakers to try and improve the roster. The team has been in trade rumors for a center since the season started, and it wouldn't be a shock to see them make a move or two before the deadline.