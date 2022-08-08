fbpx
Connect with us

Los Angeles Lakers unveil epic jersey for 75th anniversary season

lebron james anthony davis lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a major announcement on Monday that should excite the fanbase — and, no, it wasn’t a Russell Westbrook-for-Kyrie Irving trade.

Instead, the most storied franchise in NBA history (arguably) unveiled the Classic Edition jerseys they’ll be rocking at select home games in 2022-23 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Lakers. The special uniforms are white with powder blue and gold trimming — in reference to the home unis for the Minneapolis Lakers. The Lakers played in Minneapolis from 1947-60, winning their first five of 17 titles.

The franchise previously announced that the 2022-23 season will be a year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary.

The Lakers have worn MPLS-themed throwbacks in the past, including five times in the 2017-18 season. Here’s Kobe Bryant memorably hooping in the blue-and-gold.  Anecdotally, I’ve heard many Lakers fans clamor for more Minneapolis-themed throwback nights.

(For more on the club’s recent history of alternate jerseys, we ranked their City Edition jerseys back in 2021.)

In basketball news, the Lakers’ offseason is at a standstill as the league awaits how the Brooklyn Nets resolve the Kevin Durant conundrum. L.A. has filled all but one roster spot — which they’ll likely hold open for flexibility purposes — and still want to trade Westbrook before training camp in late September. The front office has also begun talking with LeBron James and Rich Paul about the two-year (or one-year) contract extension James became eligible to sign last week.

No word yet how the chance to rock MPLS throwbacks will affect LeBron’s thinking.

Carry on with your summer!

Kevin Durant, Nets, Heat, Raptors, Celtics
JUST IN:
Related Topics