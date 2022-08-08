The Los Angeles Lakers made a major announcement on Monday that should excite the fanbase — and, no, it wasn’t a Russell Westbrook-for-Kyrie Irving trade.

Instead, the most storied franchise in NBA history (arguably) unveiled the Classic Edition jerseys they’ll be rocking at select home games in 2022-23 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Lakers. The special uniforms are white with powder blue and gold trimming — in reference to the home unis for the Minneapolis Lakers. The Lakers played in Minneapolis from 1947-60, winning their first five of 17 titles.

These will sell very well https://t.co/6aWdnWjE7h — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) August 8, 2022

The franchise previously announced that the 2022-23 season will be a year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary.

Here's to the legends, the banners, the legacy. This season we celebrate 75 years of Lakers Basketball ✨ #Lakers75 pic.twitter.com/cIpqkYxp8V — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 1, 2022

The Lakers have worn MPLS-themed throwbacks in the past, including five times in the 2017-18 season. Here’s Kobe Bryant memorably hooping in the blue-and-gold. Anecdotally, I’ve heard many Lakers fans clamor for more Minneapolis-themed throwback nights.

(For more on the club’s recent history of alternate jerseys, we ranked their City Edition jerseys back in 2021.)

In basketball news, the Lakers’ offseason is at a standstill as the league awaits how the Brooklyn Nets resolve the Kevin Durant conundrum. L.A. has filled all but one roster spot — which they’ll likely hold open for flexibility purposes — and still want to trade Westbrook before training camp in late September. The front office has also begun talking with LeBron James and Rich Paul about the two-year (or one-year) contract extension James became eligible to sign last week.

No word yet how the chance to rock MPLS throwbacks will affect LeBron’s thinking.

Carry on with your summer!