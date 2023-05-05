A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

We are now down to a best-of-5 series in this NBA Playoffs second-round encounter between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. This is after the defending champs took out LeBron James and Co. in Game 2 via a devastating 127-120 blowout.

This series now heads to LA for Games 3 and 4, and at this point, Steph Curry and the Warriors might be worried about what history has to say about this upcoming game. As reported by StatMuse on Twitter, the Lakers hold an NBA record nine straight wins in Game 3 whenever the series is tied at 1-1. This is exactly the situation in this series right now with Game 3 scheduled on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers have won 9 straight Game 3s when the series is tied 1-1, the longest in playoff history. Will they extend the streak on Saturday? pic.twitter.com/kvjoEaqdtt — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 5, 2023

That’s quite an impressive record by the Lakers and you can be sure that they will be doing everything they can to bring it up to 10 straight victories come Saturday night. It’s not going to be an easy task by any means, though, with momentum on the Warriors’ side after their blowout victory in Game 2.

Then again, the Lakers will have a home-court advantage in Game 3, and the fact that they stole Game 1 at the Chase Center now means that it’s LA who has the home-court advantage in this series. The Lakers are still in a great position to come out of this series to set up a Western Conference Finals matchup against either the Denver Nuggets or the Phoenix Suns. If you have any idea about who the Warriors are, however, then you know that Steph Curry and the defending champs aren’t going to go down without a proper fight.