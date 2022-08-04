Latest Kendrick Nunn workout video will please LeBron James, Lakers fans

Kendrick Nunn missed the whole 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers because of a bone bruise in his knee. Fortunately he has learned from his mistake and is working hard to make sure he enters the new campaign healthier.

On Instagram, Dr. Sharif Tabbah–who has trained several pro athletes over the past years–shared a video of Nunn doing a variety of workouts. In the caption, Tabbah highlighted that Nunn worked on his “lower body strength, coordination, power and balance in all 3 planes of movement with added basketball specificity.”

While it doesn’t prove anything about Nunn’s current conditioning and whether or not he is in game shape, it is still quite the sight for Lakers fans. After all, the workout he was doing doesn’t seem to be someone with knee issues would do. basically, it shows that the 27-year-old guard is already past his knee issues.

That should definitely excite LeBron James and the Lakers, especially after that disappointing first year that ended for Kendrick Nunn before it even started.

When he signed with the Lakers in 2021, Nunn was expected to provide the Lakers with some playmaking and scoring depth off the bench behind Russell Westbrook. Now that he’s getting back, the Purple and Gold are hoping they can finally get that production they hoped for.

As reported earlier, Nunn has not been cleared for five-on-five workouts, with Jovan Buha of The Athletic pointing out that it is the “next big hurdle” for him. Based on recent developments, though, it looks like the veteran guard is on his way to clearing that return benchmark.