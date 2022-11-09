By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

Published 23 hours ago



Los Angeles Lakers billionaire superstar LeBron James has repeatedly vocalized his intentions to own an NBA franchise. A stake in an NFL team could come first.

Via his partnership with Fenway Sports Group, LeBron (with his business partner Maverick Carter), has dabbled in sports ownership outside of basketball. Last year, LeBron and Carter became the first Black owners of an MLB team (Boston Red Sox). LeBron has also held shares in Liverpool F.C. — which he exchanged for a stake in FSG — and now the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It should perhaps come as no surprise, then, that LeBron is keeping tabs on the NFL.

After Lakers shootaround on Wednesday, LeBron, a massive (American) football fan, was asked about Fenway Sports Group’s decision to put Liverpool up for sale and the possibility of the Washington Commanders hitting the market.

“There’s always ongoing conversations with my business and what goes on,” LeBron said. “As the talks continue to happen, I’ll continue to be updated on what’s going on and what’s the potential of owning something else if the Liverpool sale happens. But I’ve always been a great supporter of Liverpool. But, obviously, my ties are with FSG and that whole crew. We’ll see what happens.”

He was then asked if has his eye on NFL ownership.

“Possibly,” he said smiling.

Embattled owner Dan Syder is exploring a sale of the Commanders, which could exceed a $7 billion price tag. Jeff Bezos, LeBron’s good buddy Jay-Z, and Matthew McConaughey are reportedly in talks to make a joint bid. Kevin Durant has expressed interest, too.

