Will both LeBron James and Anthony Davis play agains the Thunder?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a date against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at home, and much of the focus ahead of that contest is on the statuses of Purple & Gold superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles is looking to break out of yet another slump, having lost both their last two outings, and they surely would love to have their stars in action against the rapidly improving Thunder squad. The question is this: Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury updates ahead of Thunder vs. Lakers

At the time of this writing, James remains listed as questionable for the Thunder game due to a left ankle issue called Peroneal tendonitis. According to ClevelandClinic.org, peroneal tendonitis is “inflammation in one or both of the tendons that connect your lower leg to your foot.”

The injury also forced the four-time league Most Valuable Player to sit out the Lakers' game versus the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City last Saturday. So far in his 21st season in the NBA, James is generating 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per outing, while also connecting on 52.1 percent of his attempts from the field.

As for Davis, is also deemed questionable for the Thunder game because of a bone bruise on his left ankle. It doesn't seem to be a serious ailment, but one that can be closely monitored, considering how injury-prone the talented big man is.

Unlike James, though, Davis played in the Utah game in which he churned out a triple-double effort of 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists along with four blocks and a steal in 39 minutes of action on the floor. On the season, Davis is leading the Lakers with 25.1 points per game, while also averaging 12.1 boards (another team-best), 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks, while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor.

So, when it comes to the question of whether LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing tonight vs. the Thunder, it seems that there is a good chance at least one of them will suit up.