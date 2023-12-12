Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Mavs but are expected to play.

After winning the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday night when they beat the Indiana Pacers, the Los Angeles Lakers are back at it in regular season action on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Per the latest injury report, LeBron James (calf) and Anthony Davis (hip) are listed as questionable vs Luka Doncic and Co but it does appear both stars will play. Los Angeles has won four in a row including Saturday's victory and now sits at 14-9, including an impressive 10-2 mark at home.

Both Bron and AD have managed to stay relatively healthy thus far in 2023-24, playing 22 games of a possible 23. The King has a solid stat line of 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists over the weekend in Vegas, while Davis stole the show.

The big man played like the player everyone knows he can be, absolutely dominating down low with 41 points, 20 boards, and five dimes. If the Lakers are going to be a legitimate contender come playoff time, AD not only needs to stay healthy but also find more consistency. At this point, a 38-year-old James is carrying the load, which is hard to sustain.

Overall, Bron is averaging 25.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 6.6 APG. Davis meanwhile is putting up 22.7 points per night while bringing down 12.7 boards and dishing out 3.2 assists. The Lakers' supporting cast hasn't been fantastic but the hope is that can change as the season rolls on.

We'll see if James and AD can help LA extend the win streak to five vs. Dallas, who are also winners of three consecutive games.