LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook’s official statuses for Lakers vs. Warriors, revealed

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are nursing injuries, but they are only minor and aren’t expected to affect their availability in opening night against the Golden State Warriors.

James is apparently dealing with a left foot soreness, while Davis continues to recover from the lower back soreness that has bothered him for much of the preseason. Meanwhile, Russ recently injured his hamstring in their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings.

Despite the ailments, the Lakers’ Big 3 have been listed as probable, which means they are more than likely to suit up in the contest, per Kyle Goon of Orange County Register.

Injury report tomorrow against Golden State. Notably Russell Westbrook is PROBABLE after leaving the preseason finale with left hamstring soreness: pic.twitter.com/5hvdMoL980 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 18, 2022

Opening night is always a big game, and it would have been a massive disappointment if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were ruled out for the game. Fortunately for everyone, that is not the case.

Not to mention that the Lakers would really want to win the opener against the defending champs and spoil their big night. For a team with several question marks hovering above their heads, taking down the Warriors will be a huge morale booster. But they can’t do it if their three superstars are not 100 percent.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers look ready to face the Warriors. In fact, Davis–who isn’t expected to have any sort of restrictions when he plays at Chase Center–has sent some sort of warning to the Dubs ahead of their showdown.

“Our first two games are against two title contenders. It’s always good to spoil a ring night. So our mindset is going up and starting this season with a couple Ws,” Davis said.

With that said, it’s safe to expect AD and the rest of the LA superstars to suit up come Tuesday. Of course how they will play and whether their past issues will be resolved are different matters.