There were some recent announcements in the NBA in regards to some rule changes that will be coming next season. One of the most talked about is the fact that referees can now issue a technical foul to a player for flopping. Believe it or not, this is also something that you can bet on. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers happens to be the betting favorite, according to BetOnline sports book.

LeBron James has +700 odds to be the first, and Chris Paul (+800) and Draymond Green (+900) are right behind him. These three players are known for being able to sell a call, and it even helped James get one of his many nicknames: LeFlop.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This rule change was brought in to try to stop the flopping issue in the NBA, but fans are more upset about it than they are happy. The same rule change was recently brought into college basketball, and it has seemed to reduce flopping, but it gives refs the ability to make a call that will essentially always be controversial.

The concern among fans revolves around the fact that everyone has their own definition for what a flop is. Because of this, some refs might call it more leniently than others, and some might be very strict. There is definitely room for some issues here, but it will be interesting to see how the first season with the rule change goes and how it affects the game. In the meantime, fans can make their predictions on who will be the first culprit of a flopping technical.