LeBron James and the Lakers may not have beaten the Bulls, but he did crush their mascot with a hilarious Anthony Davis vote

The Los Angeles Lakers' struggles since their In-Season Tournament victory continued on Wednesday night when they suffered a 124-108 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. The night wasn't a total wash, though, as LeBron James helped crush the Bulls mascot, Benny the Bull, by riding with his teammate Anthony Davis in a very important vote.

Ever since he's entered the NBA, Davis has been known as “The Brow” thanks to his very present unibrow. There aren't many players who can rival Davis' unibrow, but there is a mascot who can, and that would be Benny the Bull. Chicago's mascot conducted a poll between himself and Davis to see who had the best unibrow, and James unsurprisingly cast his vote for Davis, which Benny didn't take too well.

LeBron James has his priorities straight on who's got the better eyebrow 〰️😆 Anthony Davis > Benny the Bull (via @bennythebull/ IG)pic.twitter.com/WwF7d9aohp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

Considering how James and Davis are one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he opted to ride with his teammate in this big vote. Davis has teased potentially ditching his notorious unibrow before, but he has stuck with it throughout his career, and it earned him the support of James, although it appears he's still losing to the Bulls mascot even with his teammates' vote.

While this was a humorous moment before the game, the Lakers weren't too happy after they picked up their fourth loss in their past five games. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have to turn their attention from this intense unibrow competition to figuring out how to get back in the win column, which is precisely what they will look to achieve when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.