It’s hard to question LeBron James as the greatest player of his generation. But it’s fair to cast doubt on his comedy chops. It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers frontman reeks of corny dad energy, which was on full display in his latest Instagram post.

LeBron posted a video of a mountain goat looking extra massive on IG, with a caption manifesting himself as the said goat getting tracked down by woodside paparazzi looking to snap a pic. Endearing or corny? Decide for yourself.

“DAMN IT!!! Can’t even rehab properly w/o the paparazzi 🎥 all in my grill! Relax man!! Just trying to get right so I can get back out there with my guys! Anyways as you can tell I’ve done nothing but lift massive weights while gone away since I can’t get on the court yet! In due time. See y’all soon! 😁🙏🏾✌🏾👑”

"Anyways as you can tell I've done nothing but lift massive weights while gone away since I can't get on the court yet! In due time. See y'all soon!" LeBron James posted a video of a huge mountain goat 😅 (via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/VxuLuT4cz7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

For better or worse, safe to say Michael Jordan wouldn’t even fathom posting something like that had he been more social media savvy. A handful of fans crowned LeBron James the corny king for his injury rehab shenanigans.

LeBron is so fucking corny man… — MF Jones.gfy (@MFJones1618) March 12, 2023

LeBron with the corny goat Instagram post… at least he has a sense of humour. — Charlton C (@Correia47) March 12, 2023

Some were simply mystified and amused that LeBron has hit this level of boredom as he continues to sit on the sidelines due to his nagging foot injury.

what the fuck did lebron just post on ig pic.twitter.com/Bq4rSuQHuE — aidan. (@AidanZuI) March 12, 2023

tf is lebron posting on ig lol — 😈 (@jxlsbasuke) March 12, 2023

Others appreciated the post for what it is – a quintessential corny father of three making a joke about how he’s the greatest of all-time.

Truly an old head — ⚡️ (@IllDoPeYOu) March 12, 2023

LeBron is such an old head I’m really crying at that goat IG post 😭😭 still my GOAT tho — 💎⚓️👑 RIHANNA IS BACK (@KartierKunt) March 12, 2023

Fans can be torn about LeBron James’ social media posts, but there’s surely no debate about fans wanting him back on the court. Love or hate the Lakers or King James himself, but the NBA is much more compelling when the self-proclaimed GOAT is part of the action.