At 38 years old, LeBron James is still doing amazing things in the NBA. The level at which he is playing at right now would be impressive for anybody else, but for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to be doing the things he’s doing while pushing 40 years old is simply astonishing. Not lagging too far behind him — both with his elite play and his age — is Portland Trail Blazers icon Damian Lillard.

LeBron and Dame recently had a hilarious exchange during the recently-concluded NBA All-Star Game. Lillard decided to question James about the latter’s classification for being a “youngin” and it resulted in a painfully honest response from the newly-minted NBA all-time scoring leader:

Lillard: “I heard when you were saying all these youngins, you didn’t name me.”

LeBron: “I sure didn’t. No, I did not.”

Lillard: “I ain’t old.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron: “You ain’t no youngin no more.”

Damian Lillard: "I heard when you were saying all these youngins, you didn't name me." LeBron James: "I sure didn't. No I did not." Dame: "I ain't old." LeBron: "You ain't no youngin no more." 🤣pic.twitter.com/1vXZphca9r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 22, 2023

I’m not entirely sure how serious Dame was with his statements here because he said his piece with a straight face. Then again, Lillard is as cool as they come with regard to keeping his emotions in check, so you can’t really tell.

Either way, LeBron James dropped an absolute truth bomb on Lillard with his response. At 32 years of age, Dame is definitely not a youngin.

For his part, however, Damian Lillard clapped back at LeBron’s quip in the best way possible. It was Dame who drained the game-winning three-pointer for Team Giannis as he handed James his first loss as an NBA All-Star Game captain. Savage.