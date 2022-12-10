By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Last month, the Washington Post released a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing alongside a group of white students seemingly trying to block black students from entering North Little Rock High School. The photo was released around the time that the Kyrie Iring controversy was the most talked-about topic in the NBA.

Irving’s name was being mentioned by the press so much that Lakers forward LeBron James questioned a few weeks ago why the media had to keep bringing up the point guard instead of asking James his thoughts on the disturbing Jones photo. Fast forward to Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, and James doubled down on his comments regarding the Jones photo:

“The media is so quick to hold us athletes, especially Black athletes accountable… I wanted to hold the media accountable… I didn’t hear a question for any athlete, especially in the basketball world… I’m definitely woke that’s for sure.”

LeBron James, 37, is in his 20th year in the pros and fifth with the Lakers. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 18 appearances this season. James is struggling to shoot the ball, at least compared to his standards, as he’s converting 46.3% of his field-goal attempts, which is the second-worst clip of his career (ahead of only his rookie season percentage).

James has never been afraid to speak up on things that he believes aren’t right. His public awareness is part of what makes James a great role model for people of all ages.