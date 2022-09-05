Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been making waves with his production companies of late following a series of high-profile films and documentaries that have gained critical acclaim. He is in a bit of hot water right now, however, after being named in a $10 million lawsuit over intellectual property rights.

Billy Hunter, former longtime head of the NBA Players Association and ex-federal prosecutor, is seeking a share of profits from the documentary as well as $10 million in damages, in an explosive complaint filed in Manhattan state Supreme Court that alleges he holds the exclusive legal rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League that existed from 1895 to the 1930s.

The documentary in question is entitled Black Ice which is based on a book of the same name. It sheds light on a segregated, Canada-based hockey league for black players. LeBron’s documentary was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hubert Davis and is set to take part in the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10.

For his part, Hunter claims that LeBron and Co. stole his film, and he has also named the authors of the book, George and Darril Fosty, as defendants in his lawsuit. Hunter alleges that he already paid the authors $265,000 for exclusive movie rights for their story.

“I don’t think they believed the property rights would be litigated. They thought I would go away. They gambled,” Hunter said.

Neither LeBron James nor Drake has released their respective statements on this matter.