LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown

It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.

SAQUON IS BACK!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 27, 2022

Over the previous couple of seasons, Barkley struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. There was also the Giants’ disjointed offense during the reign of Joe Judge hindering Barkley from going full-LeBron James on the football field. The 2022 NFL season has been a pleasant surprise for Barkley fans so far, though, as he appears to be benefiting from the arrival of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. In Week 1, Barkley rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries during a 19-16 home win versus the Carolina Panthers. He stepped it up the following week when he rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to help the Giants score a 21-20 upset road win against the Tennessee Titans.

Although the Giants are losing to the Cowboys as of this writing, LeBron James’ reaction to the performance of Barkley was on point. Barkley gave the Giants the lead in the second quarter with a 36-yard touchdown rush that was later answered by a Cowboys rushing touchdown care of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Giants are going to need Saquon Barkley to stay healthy if they are to make the NFL playoffs. Maybe he can get some tips from LeBron James, who, at age 38, is still looking indestructible.