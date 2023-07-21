While the Los Angeles Lakers were able to almost miraculously turn their season around after the NBA trade deadline, there's still no denying that their campaign ultimately ended in disaster. This is after LeBron James and Co. suffered an embarrassing 4-0 sweep against the eventual champs, the Denver Nuggets, in a Western Conference Finals series wherein the Lakers were completely outclassed.

LeBron is well aware of this fact and he's definitely not hiding from it. On Friday, the NBA's all-time leading scorer came out with a special message for his doubters and his naysayers ahead of what's going to be his 21st season in the NBA (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints):

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The link on the original post details LeBron's history from when he was a kid starting out in the league. Who would have thought that James would still be this dominant after 20 years in the league? Well, he probably did.

The most significant thing to note here is LeBron James' bold declaration about his legacy. He's already done it all throughout his career, which also includes no less than four NBA titles. However, he's hungry for more and he will do everything in his power to get to No. 5. As he said in his caption, there's just no way he's going to be stopping now.

The haters better be ready for another vintage season for King James because at this point, there are no signs of the 38-year-old man slowing down anytime soon.