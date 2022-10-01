As we all know, LeBron James is now entering his 20th year in the NBA. No matter how much you say it, though, the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s career is now two decades long still doesn’t fail to amaze — especially considering how this man is still inexplicably one of the best players in the NBA today.

It goes without saying that LeBron has learned more than a thing or two during his extended tenure in the league. On Friday, the four-time NBA champ dropped some sage advice on the type of mentality you need to possess if you want to build your own legacy (h/t NBA on ESPN on Twitter):

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve played this game, the day you think you could stop learning is the day you start going backwards,” LeBron said.

LeBron hit the nail on the head here. This is exactly the type of mindset he has as he enters his 20th season. James has pretty much been through it all in the NBA, and he will without a doubt go down in history as one of the greatest to ever pick up the basketball. Nevertheless, this fact has not deterred him from striving to be even better.

LeBron James’ message here isn’t just applicable to basketball. It’s actually a mantra that can be applied in life. As King James said, one of the biggest flaws anyone can have is the attitude of complacency. LeBron knows what he’s talking about here, so we all better listen.