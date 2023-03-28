Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Amid the March Madness in college hoop, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but look back at the time when he watched Stephen Curry lead Davidson to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

In the 15th year anniversary of the Davidson-Wisconsin game, during which Curry erupted for 33 points to propel the Wildcats to the next round, LeBron once again opened up why he chose to watch the contest. While re-sharing an Instagram post commemorating the epic day that introduced Curry to the national consciousness (or at least bring it to another level), James said that he “knew he was special.”

The moment #Lakers LeBron James knew #Warriors star Stephen Curry was 'special' pic.twitter.com/HJcxZInedX — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 28, 2023

It was undoubtedly a day to remember for Stephen Curry and Davidson, and clearly, the same goes for LeBron James as well.

Little did LeBron know at the time, however, that Curry would be one of the biggest thorns on his side in his quest to win multiple championships.

Despite that, though, James obviously has nothing but respect for Curry and the work he put in to reach the level that he is on today. As LeBron said, he knew he was more than capable of doing it.

It is not the first time James has said the same thing about Curry and his epic Davidson performance. Back in 2019, James explained that he really wanted to see Curry up close and personal, which is why he watched the Sweet 16 showdown between the Wildcats and the Badges. Sure enough, he didn’t regret it.

Wasn’t some kid to me! I knew he was SPECIAL that’s why I went to see it up close and personal! https://t.co/x5NPFuC5KN — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2019

Fans just got to love how LeBron’s respect for Curry has evolved over the years.