LeBron James goes full dad mode with Bronny, Bryce ‘back to school chronicles’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is enjoying his offseason. He was in Vancouver over the weekend having the time of his life with Savannah at a Kendrick Lamar concert. But now, it’s time to get ready for another school year. Bronny James is heading into his senior year, while Bryce James is a sophomore.

LeBron is clearly excited for his boys:

Bronny is already garnering a ton of interest from D1 schools, including Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA, and more. As for Bryce, he’s obviously still young, but he could end up being even better than his bro. Bryce is already 6 foot 6. LeBron James clearly has two future stars on his hands. What else could you expect, though? This is The King we’re talking about.

It’s also a massive season ahead for Bron and the Lakers. After missing out on the playoffs in 2021-22, the hope is Darvin Ham can come in and make a difference. Of course, James and Anthony Davis must stay healthy, too. The addition of Patrick Beverley should help them, especially defensively, but his long-time beef with Russell Westbrook makes one think the guard may finally be on his way out.

Whether Russ stays or not, the production from LeBron James and AD will be the difference-maker to just how far LA can go in 2022-23. But, The King will still need to fit in father time because his boys also have important years ahead.