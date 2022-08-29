Kendrick Lamar brought the house down on Sunday with yet another epic concert performance in Vancouver, Canada. He wasn’t the only star of the show, though, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also making an appearance.

LeBron didn’t exactly perform on stage with the hip-hop icon, but given how The King was provided with his own stage somewhere in the vicinity, it felt like James had his own show going on.

The crowd immediately approached LeBron’s stage as soon as they realized that the Lakers star was in attendance:

Lebron James spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Vancouver show. @DailyHiveVan (courtesy Allison Irwin) pic.twitter.com/bHE6pZpknV — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) August 29, 2022

LeBron is a huge Kendrick Lamar fan, and he was having the time of his life during the show. The four-time NBA champ was vibing during one of Lamar’s songs, to the delight of the capacity crowd:

Crowd goes wild as Lebron starts dancing. @DailyHiveVan (Courtesy Allison Irwin) pic.twitter.com/H4MxVplZig — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) August 29, 2022

The only thing missing here is Kendrick actually calling LeBron up the stage to drop a verse or two. James is well-versed when it comes to the world of rap music, so I’m pretty sure that he would have held his own on stage if this actually happened.

As for his basketball, LeBron and the Lakers are facing quite a dilemma right now. The arrival of new recruit Patrick Beverley puts Russell Westbrook in an awkward spot. Russ isn’t exactly BFFs with Pat Bev, so it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the Lakers announce Westbrook’s trade away from the team. Then again, you just never know.