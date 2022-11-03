Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma sent out a seemingly innocent tweet on Thursday about appreciating people while you still can. The inspirational message took a different turn, however, after it got a very intriguing reaction for Kuz’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.

It all started when Kuzma tweeted out a rather cryptic tweet about cherishing relationships:

“Appreciate people while they are here🤞🏼” Kuzma wrote in his tweet.

LeBron took notice of the post and he could not help but respond to his former Lakers teammate:

“Unfortunately they won’t my brother! You know how it goes.🤦🏽‍♂️. Miss you bro!” LeBron said.

LeBron James to Kyle Kuzma 👀 "Unfortunately they won't my brother! You know how it goes. 🤦🏾‍♂️. Miss you bro!" pic.twitter.com/4LRZJ0K3Y7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

For those that require context, Kuzma played three years alongside LeBron in LA before the former was shipped off to the Washington Wizards last year. Kuzma was part of a blockbuster five-team trade that saw Russell Westbrook take his talents to Hollywood. At that time, Kuzma was one of the Lakers’ young studs on the roster, but the front office decided that they would much rather have Russ on their roster than keep Kuzma (and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell).

It’s no secret that LeBron James has a very influential role within the Lakers organization, and there’s no denying that he, at the very least, gave his blessing for the Westbrook-Kuzma trade. If you look at it from that perspective then one could argue that King James and the organization did not have enough appreciation for Kuzma and what he brought to the table for the Lakers. Otherwise, LA would have not shipped him off to Washington.