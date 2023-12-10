LeBron James revealed what his young Lakers teammates asked him after their NBA In-Season Tournament win: "So, when do we get our money?"

The Los Angeles Lakers wants to get their hands on the cash prize that comes along with the NBA In-Season Tournament championship. That much is clear after LeBron James himself exposed his teammates and their very first question after Saturday's victory.

Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas to become the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions. As every fan who has faithfully followed the competition knows, each player from the winning team receives $500,000 as a bonus.

Hilariously enough, James revealed that his Lakers teammates–particularly the young guys–were excited about the prize money. Too excited, in fact, that instead of celebrating and relishing the win, it was their very first question to him when he came off the floor.

“The first question they asked me when I came off [the floor], was like, ‘So, when do we get our money?' I was like, ‘I don't know!'” James revealed, sending the fans at T-Mobile Arena to laughter.

Sure enough, it looks like having that prize money was an incredible motivator for a lot of players in the NBA, and unsurprisingly so. After all, in the Lakers alone, there are a number of guys whose base salary is at $2 million below. So having that extra $500,000 cash is definitely a huge chunk of money.

It's also understandable why they are asking when they'll get their money. Since they are already in Las Vegas, some are probably already thinking of ways on how to spend part of their cash prize.

Hopefully, though, Adam Silver and Co. give LeBron James and the Lakers their money sooner rather than later.