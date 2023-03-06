The Los Angeles Lakers came out with a huge win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and it LeBron James was so excited to the point that he took to Twitter.

LeBron James is currently sitting out due to a foot tendon injury, and the Lakers need every win they can get to work their way into the play-in tournament.

The storyline heading into the game was that Steph Curry was making his return for the Warriors, but it was Anthony Davis that was the star of the show during the game.

Anthony Davis scored game-high 39 points that helped the Lakers win 113-105. Every starter scored in double figures for the Lakers, and Austin Reaves scored 16 off the bench as well.

Steph Curry had a quality game as well, scoring 27 points, and Klay Thompson scored 22 as well, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to beat the Lakers.

This is the last time the Lakers will play the Warriors this season, unless they match up against each other in the playoffs. The Lakers have gone 3-1 against the Warriors so far this season, with the one loss coming back on Oct. 18, so Los Angeles has a three-game winning streak in this matchup.

The Lakers were also playing without newly-acquired D’Angelo Russell, who was ruled out for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

The win moves the Lakers to 4-2 since the All-Star break and 31-34 overall. It also moves them within a half game of the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans for the last two play-in spots. Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings on Monday, while the Jazz are currently playing the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers could be tied for a play-in spot with the Jazz if they lose that game.

LeBron James is certainly excited for the big win. With the latest developments in the standings, and hopefully James and D’Angelo Russell returning to the lineup, there seems to be reason for Lakers fans to be excited as well.