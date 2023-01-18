LeBron James is coming off another majestic performance from Monday night after exploding for a season-high 48 points against the Houston Rockets. The four-time NBA champ led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets, but it looks like he’s now come out of the matchup a bit worse for wear.

LeBron James injury status vs. Kings

With the Lakers set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, it comes as no surprise that LeBron has once again popped up on the official injury report. As usual, the 38-year-old has been tagged as questionable to play with a lingering ankle injury. He’s still dealing with a sore left ankle, which has been an issue for him over the past few games.

Be that as it may, James has been able to play through the pain. He was questionable entering Monday’s matchup against the Rockets, but it is clear that the ankle wasn’t an issue for him. LeBron finished with 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, nine assists, five triples, and zero turnovers in the win. If this is LeBron on a bad ankle, it’s scary to imagine how dominant he would be at full strength.

Given his history with this injury, it seems like LeBron James should be good to go on Wednesday against the Kings. Then again, you really don’t know with the Lakers. They could still opt to give him his occasional night off, so at this point, nothing is guaranteed.