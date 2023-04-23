A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

All eyes in Hollywood are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night as they welcome Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of this first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Prior to tip-off, Morant and James briefly met on the sidelines before tip-off and dapped each other up, as a sign of respect for each other.

We don’t expect to see LeBron James do the same to Dillon Brooks for obvious reasons. Brooks has fully embraced the role of a LeBron James troll, but the four-time league MVP hasn’t really responded directly to anything that the Grizzlies forward had already said. Perhaps, in true Patrick Roy fashion, LeBron James simply couldn’t hear what Brooks was saying because he’s got his four NBA rings plugged in his ears.

As for Morant, the high-flying Grizzlies point guard is back in action after missing Game 2 with a hand injury. Despite his absence in that contest, the Grizzlies managed to come away with a 103-93 win at home to overcome the 28-point performance of LeBron James and ensure that the series will be tied at 1-1 before flying to Los Angeles for Game 3. James also had 12 rebounds and three assists along with a block and a steal in that LA loss.

Morant was not able to finish the series opener against the Lakers, leaving the court in the fourth quarter with a hand injury but not before scoring 18 points to go with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 8-for-14 from the field in 30 minutes of action.