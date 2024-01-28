Age is truly just a number for this guy...

How is LeBron James still doing this? At 39 years old, the Los Angeles Lakers star has shown no sign of slowing down at all. He's not as fast as he was in his prime. Still, he commands a presence on the court that makes him invaluable. Without him, LA would completely collapse on their own.

His latest magnum opus saw LeBron James surpass another Lakers legend in a different regard. After going down by double-digits to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles came roaring back in the fourth quarter. The lynchpin behind the comeback, as always, was LeBron tallied 36 huge points, along with 20 rebounds and 12 assists. It was a monster performance, one not seen by the LA faithful since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1976 (image via ClutchPoints).

LeBron James is the first Laker with 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in 1976 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hjkuk2WfVD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

The Lakers-Warriors game gave us an instant game of the year candidate for 2024. Ironically, it seemed like this match was destined to be forgotten after the third quarter. Golden State went on a spirited run in the third, bringing back shades of their former dynasty. Los Angeles was completely outmatched.

However, the Lakers never faltered. A strong defensive showing in the fourth quarter, along with timely buckets from LeBron, allowed LA to come roaring back in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles was unable to complete the comeback in regulation… or in the first overtime, for that matter. Both teams kept trading knockout punches, eventually leading to a second overtime.

In the end, it was LeBron himself that sealed the win in double overtime. A classic downhill attack from the Lakers star led to two shots from the foul line, which he converted. Curry's final desperation attempt went wide, and Los Angeles escaped with the victory. It's an ugly win, but at this point in the season, a win is a win.