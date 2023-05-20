Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

While LeBron James is not giving up hope after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, Charles Barkley isn’t as confident about their chances as King James. In fact, the NBA icon firmly believes it’s over for the Purple and Gold.

During Friday’s broadcast of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat Game 2, the Inside the NBA crew talked briefly about the Lakers-Nuggets series where Barkley dropped his take. Chuck not only predicted that LA is toast against Denver, but he also “guaranteed” it.

As if rubbing the eventual playoffs exit on the face of the Lakers, Barkley even went as far as to saying that he’s excited to play golf in Denver where there are plenty of beautiful courses.

"I can't wait to get to the Finals because I know they got some good golf courses out there in Denver." Charles Barkley says the Nuggets are going to the Finals and win it all. Agree? (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/ZJ2lSXo3kK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

It’s hard to blame Charles Barkley for thinking that the Nuggets have the series in the bag, however. Nikola Jokic and co. are up 2-0, and the Lakers provided little hope in the first two games that they can actually compete.

Anthony Davis had a big 40-point performance in Game 1, but that wasn’t enough to propel them to victory. In Game 2, AD wasn’t that great, but no one on the Lakers stepped up against the Nuggets.

Denver has also proven to be the much deeper team, so it’s not surprising why several fans and experts like Barkley don’t see the Lakers making it a competitive series at all.

Of course everyone knows Barkley’s history with his “guarantees.” It’s pretty bad for those not in the know. Nonetheless, the Lakers will really need some sort of miracle to prove him wrong this time.