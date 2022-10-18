The season hasn’t even started yet and the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a slew of injuries. It was earlier reported that Dennis Schroder will be out of action for the first few weeks of the season due to a thumb injury, and now, it has been confirmed that newcomer Thomas Bryant will be joining him on the sidelines.

Incidentally, Bryant suffered the same finger injury that Schroder is currently dealing with. The 6-foot-10 center underwent surgery on Tuesday and it has yet to be determined when he will be able to return. This report comes via Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

“Thomas Bryant underwent successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb. Bryant will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately three weeks, and further updates will be provided at that time,” Trudell reported in his tweet.

To be clear, the Lakers do not expect Bryant to be back in three weeks’ time. He will only be reevaluated by then, which should determine when the 25-year-old will actually be able to return to action.

Bryant is no star, but this is obviously a headache the Lakers don’t want to be dealing with this early in the season. Apart from himself and Schroder, new signing Troy Brown Jr. has also been ruled out for opening night against the Golden State Warriors due to a back injury.

Moreover, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook are all dealing with minor issues, but all three are probable for Tuesday night.