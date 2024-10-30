The King will return to his old stomping grounds once again, as LeBron James (illness) is listed as probable for the Lakers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team has announced. This news comes as clarification about James's health since the team traveled from Phoenix to Cleveland.



In the 109-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns, James had a woeful performance. He only scored 11 points, dished out eight assists, and grabbed five rebounds. Not to mention, James shot 3-for-14 from the field, and 3-for-6 from the free-throw line. With the rough performance, James was likely playing through an illness.



On the season, James is averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 34.7 minutes per game. That last metric is the fewest minutes per game since the 2020-21 season. He's been more efficient from the three-point line as well, knocking down 39.1% of his attempts. As of writing this, James is averaging the fewest turnovers per game of his career (2.8).

LeBron James continues to make history for the Lakers

James's legacy in Cleveland is unmatched. He brought the city their first NBA championship after leaving and winning two with the Miami Heat. He single-handily took the 2007 Cavaliers squad to the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

This season marks another historic one for James. He and his son, Bronny, became the first father-son duo to play a game in the NBA. Also, James became the oldest player to record a double-double and triple-double. In Year 22, age seems nothing but a number for the Lakers forward.



Regardless, time is ticking for James to win a fifth championship. A 3-1 start has shocked many, but not Los Angeles. Before the loss, they won their previous three contests, all at home. They'll take on the undefeated Cavaliers and have three more games on the road. This also marks the first time the Lakers have played an Eastern Conference opponent this season.