Luka Doncic is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. It will take time before everyone gets used to that, but the fact remains that he and LeBron James are now teammates as part for the Purple & Gold franchise.

Los Angeles has come a long way in just a short span of time. They entered the weekend with Anthony Davis in the fold and emerged out of it with the big man on another team's roster. But LA and its fans aren't reeling in pain over that. After all, they got a 25-year-old bona fide superstar who just finished third in the Most Valuable Player voting in the 2023-24 NBA season after leading the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance.

But having Doncic on the Lakers roster is one thing, Finding a way for him and LeBron James to co-exist smoothly on the floor is another. It can be a tall order for Los Angeles to make that happen, considering both players' ball-dominant ways.

James, however, doesn't seem to see that as a problem even though he admits having no idea yet as to how the Lakers will operate with him and Doncic both on the court. What the four-time NBA MVP is certain, though, is that he's always been a fan of Doncic.

“It’s kind of hard to digest what it’s going to look like on the floor,” LeBron James told reporters following the Lakers' 122-97 win at Intuit Dome in Inglewood Tuesday night,” per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

“Two selfless competitors who love seeing the success of our teammates. Luka has been my favorite player in the NBA for awhile now,” James added.

In any case, it shouldn't be long before everyone gets to see how life on the court will be for the Lakers with both James and Doncic playing at the same time. Doncic has not played since a Christmas Day game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a calf issue. The Lakers have a game on Thursday at home versus the Golden State Warriors before hosting the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. They will close out their three-game homestand on Monday versus the Utah Jazz.