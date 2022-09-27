A lot will be on the line for LeBron James in 2022-23. There are going to be a lot of expectations from him as he hopes to lead his team to a bounce-back campaign after what has been a disappointing past two seasons.

For his part, however, LeBron is well aware of the burden that has been placed on his shoulders. After all, he’s been in this position many times in the past.

At this point, The King has kept his focus on one thing. According to LeBron himself, his health will be his number one priority this coming season (via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet):

“I’m gonna focus my game on being available … to be available on the floor,” LeBron stated.

Despite the fact that LeBron is going to be entering his 20th season in the league, we are all aware of the fact that he’s still one of the best players in the league. His body of work speaks for itself.

Be that as it may, there’s also no denying that injuries have been a major hurdle for LeBron over the past few years. As the above report states, James had yet to play more than 67 games for the Lakers since he joined the team four years ago. Whether or not this will change in 2022-23 remains to be seen.

When healthy, LeBron James is going to be a force to be reckoned with. Without him, however, the Lakers are going to struggle mightily. It appears to be a simple formula for them this coming season, and LeBron knows that he will need to stay on the floor if he hopes to lead LA to another title.