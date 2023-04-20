A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Lakers fell prey to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday night down in Tennessee, but not before LeBron James managed to join another exclusive all-time statistical club.

Via ESPN Stats & Info: “LeBron James has recorded his 103rd career playoff game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, tying Tim Duncan for 4th-most all-time. Only Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have more such games.”

ESPN Stats & Info also shared that it’s the 88th time that James scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a playoff game, tying Shaq for the most all-time.

It’s worth mentioning that in that group, LeBron James is the only non-power forward/center, though, he plays those positions from time to time.

LeBron James paced the Lakers in Game 2 with 28 points on 12-for-23 shooting from the field to go with 12 rebounds in 39 minutes of action on the floor. He also added three assists and a block, and he also committed just one turnover. However, he finished with a team-worst plus/minus of minus-17.

The four-time league MVP is bound to see his name included in plenty more all-time stats clubs, as he continues to play at a high level even at age 38. But records and individual feats are way below the priority list of LeBron James right now, especially after the Lakers’ 103-93 loss to the Grizzlies. That defeat becomes even more disappointing to look back on for the Lakers because the Grizzlies did not even have their best player in that game, with Ja Morant sidelined due to injury.

Nevertheless, LeBron James and the Lakers successfully stole a win in Memphis with a victory in the series opener. The Lakers get their turn to be the host of this first-round matchup on Saturday for Game 3 and in Game 4 on Monday.