The James Family ruled the night during Wednesday's ESPYs. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a memorable speech in which he squashed retirement rumors, while his wife, Savannah James also had her moment — with the help of Zhuri James.

Savannah, together with Zhuri, Bronny James, and Bryce James, went up on stage to share their thoughts about LeBron James' historical breaking of the NBA's all-time scoring record during the 2022-23 NBA season. Towards the end of her speech, Savannah nearly uttered a swear word, though, it appeared that she was never really going to say it.

“I want to tell you what I think… I think LeBron James is the baddest motherf…,” Savannah said right before she got held back by Zhuri, who was amazing and adorable at the same time in playing her role.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Savannah: "I want to tell you what I think… I think LeBron James is the baddest motherf—" Zhuri: “Mom!” pic.twitter.com/sOgr8NcCAk — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 13, 2023

Speaking of which, LeBron James' role as the leader of the Lakers will continue into his 21st season in the league. The four-time league MVP made it clear that his time in the NBA is still not over, and that he feels he has plenty more to give to the game and to the Lakers. Now that the LeBron retirement rumors have finally been laid to rest, all eyes will be on how LeBron will prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, which comes on the heels of a Western Conference Finals sweep at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron has a year left on his current contract with the Lakers which will earn him $51.415 million in the coming campaign.