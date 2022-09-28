LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene)

If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’ necklace also features the names of his children: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. The four-time NBA MVP truly keeps his family in his thoughts all the time and it’s the image he’s excellently projected throughout his legendary career.

But LeBron James also keeps a ton more hardware at home, with numerous awards in the trophy case, including the aforementioned MVP trophies. He’s also got four championship rings to show for the incredible body of work he’s done so far in the NBA.

LeBron James is 37 and will turn 38 in December. It is safe to say that he is in the twilight of his career, but there is still so much left for him to accomplish and he feels he’s got plenty of gas in the tank remaining to be a significant contributor to the Lakers. Among the chief goals for LeBron James is to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He currently has 37,062 points, which means he is only 1,325 points away from tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 12 all-time.

Last season, LeBron James averaged 30.3 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting from the floor. If he sustains that form, he could surpass KAJ on the list before the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.